Londra Gazete
Son haberler
11 Mayıs 2017 - Kuzey Kıbrıs Festivaline katılım az oldu
11 Mayıs 2017 - Türk Muhasebeciler Birliği iş sahiplerini bilgilendirdi
11 Mayıs 2017 - Londra’da başkanlık sistemi sonrası Türkiye konuşuldu
11 Mayıs 2017 - 45.yılında 3 fidan Londra’da anıldı
11 Mayıs 2017 - Ortaokul müdüründen ödev: Gezin, dolaşın, şeker yiyin
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Hornsey Turkish School becomes the “Best in Europe”

Hornsey Turkish School becomes the “Best in Europe”

— 11 Mayıs 2017

 

Organised through the contributions of Germany Turkish Republic Consulate Karlsruche, Hornsey Atatürk students came as first by proving they are indeed the best in Europe. Joining with 24 dancers, 7 musicians, teachers and families, an overall of 55 people representedn Atatürk schools to represent the power of London, performing traditional movements mesmerising the jury and the guests.

The event that lasted for approximately 7 hours, the results caused a haze of emotions in the room as a spokespoerson teacher from the school remarked their thoughts as:

“We have tried to teach our Turkish culture and its heritage toour kids in such difficult conditions * we couldn’t be happier to see all our labour and their devotion has now paid off!

“Through our Turkish Cypriot cultural heriage this is a vital moments for all our sutdents and us proud teachers and families to witness this historic moment for our instition. We couldn’t be prouder of our kids for their enduring dedication which in the end created this amazing victory.”

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 167
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

11 Mayıs 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 845

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close