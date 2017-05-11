Hornsey Turkish School becomes the “Best in Europe”

Organised through the contributions of Germany Turkish Republic Consulate Karlsruche, Hornsey Atatürk students came as first by proving they are indeed the best in Europe. Joining with 24 dancers, 7 musicians, teachers and families, an overall of 55 people representedn Atatürk schools to represent the power of London, performing traditional movements mesmerising the jury and the guests.

The event that lasted for approximately 7 hours, the results caused a haze of emotions in the room as a spokespoerson teacher from the school remarked their thoughts as:

“We have tried to teach our Turkish culture and its heritage toour kids in such difficult conditions * we couldn’t be happier to see all our labour and their devotion has now paid off!

“Through our Turkish Cypriot cultural heriage this is a vital moments for all our sutdents and us proud teachers and families to witness this historic moment for our instition. We couldn’t be prouder of our kids for their enduring dedication which in the end created this amazing victory.”