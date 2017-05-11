Turkish PM arrives London yesterday

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım is to arrive London to attend a special conference on Somalia.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the conference that will be organised by Somalia management alongside Turkey and many more international partners, the conference will tackle a range of expectations from Somalia administration between the era of 2017-2020. The Minister’s office also remarks that as a friend and companion country, Turkey shall resume helping the country during its process of solidarity and development.

Mr Yıldırım will also be striking meetings with the business and economy stakeholders in London.