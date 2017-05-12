Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing on the top deck of a London bus.

Archie Sheppard, 48, was knifed on the route 189 bus in Marylebone in the early hours of Friday morning. He was discovered by a passenger when the bus stopped in Gloucester Place at about 12.10am.

Medics fought to save Mr Sheppard, from Neasden, north-west London, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Scotland Yard said they had charged John Doherty, 38, with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.