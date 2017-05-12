Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Northern Cyprus Festival disappoints expectations

Northern Cyprus Festival disappoints expectations

— 12 Mayıs 2017

A London-based and long-awaited Northern Cyprus festival that took place at The Business Design Centre, ended by leaving disappointments against it.

Conveying the slogan “We are carrying Northern Cyprus to London”, the organisation comprised a wide range of Northern Cyprus-based firms as a part of their business fair. From banking to tourism, many organisations from multi-backgrounds presented their products and services. Whilst the event also offered key cuisine tastes from Northern Cyprus, there were many leaflets handed out from stalls depicting and presenting Northern Cyprus. The event, however saw a very low rank of interest as not many guests were seen in interest at the event.

