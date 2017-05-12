Turkish public figures commemorated in London

Okullarda 2 bin 500’den fazla silah ele geçirildi— 12 Mayıs 2017
İngiltere ve Galler’deki okullarda son iki yılda aralarında samuray kılıçları, baltalar ve havalı tabancalar da olmak üzere 2 bin 579 silahın ele geçirildiği açıklandı.
Turkish public icons Yunus Gezmiş, Hüseyin İnan and Yusuf Aslan were commemorated in London after 45 years from their execution.
The event that was organised by Day-Mer took place in Wood Green’s Dominion Centre with attracting a high level of attendance. Performin at the event, Kardeş Türküler, Canan Sagar and Don Kipper Balkan Music Group sang and performed numbers in honour of Deniz Gezmiş and his friends.
Aydın Çubukçu, the chief editor of Evrensel Newspaper Aydın Çubukçu, speaking at the event said that the commemorations are taking place in everywhere in the world, not only in Turkey and it shows a true significance to Deniz Gezmiş and his friends’ heritage.
“We are here now to commemorate Deniz Gezmiş and his friends after 45 years. Everywhere that has a fight as a society remembers and commemorates this event.” said Mr Çubukçu.
The event that lasted approximately for 23 hours, the guests enjoyed the music alongside talks, remembering the historic era of Turkey that involved Deniz Gezmiş and his friends.
