A new Turkish star is to be born

Britain born Turkish descent Sibel Saka, who şives in Turkey at the moment, is to launch her debut albüm “Muhteşem” (Wonderful) as her official start to become a voice of success.

The album, that is to comprise 5 songs, will be published under the production company Özdemir Plak and is expected to take the charts by storm by especially her song “Yalan Rüzgarı”, in this upcoming Summer season.

Saka also remarks the advantages of to have been born in Britain and then relocating Turkey by mentioning the importance of cultural heritage and treasure. Talking to Londra Gazete, she says:

“Throughout the years I lived in Britain I have composed many songs and now my primary aim is to deliver these songs to hundreds and thousands.”