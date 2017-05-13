A new Turkish star is to be born

Hazine avcısı 2 milyon sterlinlik eser buldu— 13 Mayıs 2017
İskoçya’nın Dumfries and Galloway bölgesinde Derek McLennan isimli bir hazine avcısı, 10’uncu yüzyıldan kalma “nadir” eserlerden oluşan bir hazine buldu.
Britain born Turkish descent Sibel Saka, who şives in Turkey at the moment, is to launch her debut albüm “Muhteşem” (Wonderful) as her official start to become a voice of success.
The album, that is to comprise 5 songs, will be published under the production company Özdemir Plak and is expected to take the charts by storm by especially her song “Yalan Rüzgarı”, in this upcoming Summer season.
Saka also remarks the advantages of to have been born in Britain and then relocating Turkey by mentioning the importance of cultural heritage and treasure. Talking to Londra Gazete, she says:
“Throughout the years I lived in Britain I have composed many songs and now my primary aim is to deliver these songs to hundreds and thousands.”
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak