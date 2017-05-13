Londra Gazete
New Bestway Tottenham depot sets new standards

Bestway Wholesale, the UK’s leading independent wholesaler, has relaunched its Tottenham depot in North London. The new depot, which is situated in the same industrial estate as the previous site, has a larger footprint and will enable the depot to better service its retail and catering customers.

“We have really gone to town with the new Tottenham depot from a category perspective” says Richard Booth, Director of category Management, “The work the business has undertaken in category development and management to educate retailers on the benefits of core ranging has been brought to life in all aisles.”

The new depot has a larger floor area –increased from 58,000 to 67,000 sq ft – with increased space given to alcohol, frozen food and chilled and fresh while the introduction of a world foods aisle will satisfy the needs of its multicultural customer base.

Operations DirectoR Paul Rowland comments “Bestway Tottenham has a fantastic reputation within the local community, not only in terms of growing customer’s food and drink businesses but also the lengths to which the management team and staff go to engage with customers and meet their needs. As current holders of the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) Depot Team of the Year award, general manager, Ghufran Ashraf, and his team now have a depot that meets their exacting standards.”

