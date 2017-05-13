Turkish Classical Music meets London audiences

London based Turkish Classical Music Choir Vatan Kültürel Müzik Korosu organised an event “Gönülden Nağmeler” (Tones from the Heart) as a charity event to meet with Turkish Classical Music lovers.

Established in 2012, as a leading Turkish music choir in the UK, Vatan Kültürel organised an unforgettable evenign for music lovers which strived to fundraise for disabled kid’s future treatments. Conducted by a well known Turkish music conductor Baha Yetkin, the concert mesmerised guests after 6 months of hard work and rehearsals.

Taking place at the Bromley Civic Centre of South London, many distinguished guests like Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, ambassadress Esra Bilgiç, Northern Cyprus Education and Culture Attache Gülgün Özçelik, Leyla Kemal and many more were seen at the colourful concert.

Vatan Kültürel’s Chair Türkan Nalbantlıoğlu, thanked everyone for their enduring support for music but also fort he fundraising cause which aims to help a disabled children.

“As an amateur spirited choir we have been working very delicately and devoted to make this happen and I would like to take this chance to thank our talented conductor Baha Yetkin, for his significant support to our enterprise.

“I also would like to thank our sponsors and of course everyone who bought our tickets which now is fundraised for a disabled children’s future.”

The event saw dozens enjoying and getting emotional through the unforgettable Turkish tunes, sung by heart.