Turkish junior doctor found guilty for paedophile

A junior doctor from East Dulwich who made more than 50,000 “perverted” images of children has been jailed.

Dr Ediz Ekrem, of Lordship Lane, was arrested on October 28 during a raid on his home by the Met’s Paedophile Unit.

The 31-year-old told detectives he had downloaded indecent images of children, but had deleted them.

But cops found 187 category-A images (the most serious rating), 92 category-B images, and 51,641 category-C images: a total of 51,920 images on his laptop.

At the time, Ekrem was employed part-time in the paediatric unit of a south London hospital.

It was confirmed in court that none of these images were accessed whilst at work, and none were of Ekrem’s patients.

The General Medical Council was informed and immediately withdrew Ekrem’s licence to practice medicine, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Ekrem was charged on March 6 with three counts of making indecent images of children.

He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced on May 3 at Croydon Crown Court to sixteen months in prison, and handed a Sexual Harm Protection Order for ten years.

Detective constable John Daly, the investigating officer, said: “Ekrem is a person who was supposed to be trusted and responsible for looking after the most ill and vulnerable in society.

“He has abused that trust by committing this offence. Ekrem was feeding a market for the most appalling and perverted images for a number of years.

“The sharing and making of indecent images of children is an abhorrent crime and one that the Metropolitan Police Service will continue to pursue and bring the perpetrators before the courts.”