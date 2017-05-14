Turkish Theatre Festival broke the grounds

Attracing a high level of interest, the event that took place at the Millfield Art Centre also welcomed well known Turkish actors like Oktay Kaynarca, Turgay Tanülkü, Levent Ülgen, Yurdaer Okur, Devrim Evin, İnci Türkay, Tuncer Cücenoğlu and Galip Erdal were also seen at the glorious launch.

Melisa Kenter, the daughter of the legendrary actor and producer Müşfik Kenter was also present at the launch, representing her father’s honorary seat. The evening saw celebrities enjoying the creative and artistic haze of the enterprise alongside guests having the chance of meeting Turkish stars.

“RAN TAKES THE EVENT BY STORM”

Stealing the whole evening, performing his play “Ran”, Yurdaer Okur attracted a high level of interest upon his one-hour long exclusive performance.