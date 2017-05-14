Londra Gazete
Son haberler
13 Mayıs 2017 - Yeni İpek Yolu
13 Mayıs 2017 - Londra’da buram buram Anadolu kokusu
13 Mayıs 2017 - Türkçe Tiyatro Festivali’nde görkemli gala
11 Mayıs 2017 - Kuzey Kıbrıs Festivaline katılım az oldu
11 Mayıs 2017 - Türk Muhasebeciler Birliği iş sahiplerini bilgilendirdi
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Turkish Theatre Festival broke the grounds

Turkish Theatre Festival broke the grounds

— 14 Mayıs 2017

 

Attracing a high level of interest, the event that took place at the Millfield Art Centre also welcomed well known Turkish actors like Oktay Kaynarca, Turgay Tanülkü, Levent Ülgen, Yurdaer Okur, Devrim Evin, İnci Türkay, Tuncer Cücenoğlu and Galip Erdal were also seen at the glorious launch.

Melisa Kenter, the daughter of the legendrary actor and producer Müşfik Kenter was also present at the launch, representing her father’s honorary seat. The evening saw celebrities enjoying the creative and artistic haze of the enterprise alongside guests having the chance of meeting Turkish stars.

“RAN TAKES THE EVENT BY STORM”

Stealing the whole evening, performing his play “Ran”, Yurdaer Okur attracted a high level of interest upon his one-hour long exclusive performance.

 

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 88
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

11 Mayıs 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 845

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close