Turkish Accountants Association on “directorship”

UK-based Turkish Accountants Association organised a seminar event as a part of their once-in-three-months events. The event that took place at Grant Thornton, 40 Finsbury Square tackled directors’ responsibilities, tax and employment directions.

Making the opening speech, TAA Founder Esat Davud welcomed the guests with warm wishes by also thanking Grant Thornton for the chance. Upon Mr Davud’s speech, Nick Wood and Kristina Kicks of Grant Thornton briefed the guests on the business life agenda.

Covering a wide range of topics like directors’ duties and responsibilities, debt enforcement, insolvency options. Discussion about current development and problems we face was also tackled at the event.

“BE CAREFUL TO RIGGED AND MISTAKEN TRADE”

Nick Wood, in his speech, said that rigged trade and their consequences once the act is recognised by the court. Mentioning that especially during these economically-ambiguous moments, directors of companies should triple check their tax follow ups alongside employer actions.