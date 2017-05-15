Turkish Accountants Association on “directorship”

Multitasking beynin düşmanı mı?— 15 Mayıs 2017
Firmaların çalışanlarında en çok aradığı özellik olan Multitasking’in aslında insan sağlığını olumsuz yönde etkliyor.
UK-based Turkish Accountants Association organised a seminar event as a part of their once-in-three-months events. The event that took place at Grant Thornton, 40 Finsbury Square tackled directors’ responsibilities, tax and employment directions.
Making the opening speech, TAA Founder Esat Davud welcomed the guests with warm wishes by also thanking Grant Thornton for the chance. Upon Mr Davud’s speech, Nick Wood and Kristina Kicks of Grant Thornton briefed the guests on the business life agenda.
Covering a wide range of topics like directors’ duties and responsibilities, debt enforcement, insolvency options. Discussion about current development and problems we face was also tackled at the event.
“BE CAREFUL TO RIGGED AND MISTAKEN TRADE”
Nick Wood, in his speech, said that rigged trade and their consequences once the act is recognised by the court. Mentioning that especially during these economically-ambiguous moments, directors of companies should triple check their tax follow ups alongside employer actions.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak