Toddler found after two-hour police search

PARENTS of a toddler suffered an agonising two hours when their young son went missing in a farmer’s field, sparking a mass police search.

More than 50 police officers and staff plus a helicopter were deployed in the search for the two-year-old who went missing at 3pm yesterday.

The youngster went missing after running into a field of rape to look for a dog being walked by his father.

Agonisingly for the family, the toddler could be heard in the field but could not be seen among the tall crops and so the alarm was raised.

Police search teams were sent into the countryside near Littlehampton’s Rope Walk, close to the River Arun.

Around 50 police officers and staff were sent and members of the public also joined in.

The boy, who was eventually found thanks to the use of the police helicopter’s infra-red camera, was unharmed by his ordeal.

Inspector Gav Whitehouse, who led the search for the boy, said: “The search was hampered by the height of the crop, which meant that those looking for him were also unable to see each other.

“Shortly before 5pm the boy could be heard crying by a PCSO but they could not see him. A police helicopter was directed to the area and spotted the boy using an infra-red camera, just 20 feet or so from the PCSO.

“He was reunited with his family and checked over by paramedics, but did not seem to be any the worse for wear following his ordeal.

“I would like to thank everyone who responded, especially members of the public who volunteered to help.”

A Coastguard spokesman said: “As Coastguard officers were arriving on scene the child could be heard crying.

“An initial search team was sent out with police to assist in finding the child.

“Thankfully, shortly after starting their search, the child was found by a PCSO and reunited with the family.”