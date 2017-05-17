Athletics teacher jailed for sexually assaulting pupils in Southgate

AN athletics coach who sexually assaulted pupils after sports classes was jailed for five years.

Malcolm Blackmore, 75, repeatedly groped two boys’ private parts over their gym shorts in a series of attacks at Albany Comprehensive School in Bell Lane, Enfield.

Blackmore, of Friars Walk, Southgate also performed a sex act on one of the children during a school trip as he carried out a string of ‘disgusting’ indecent assaults between 1982 and 1985.

The ‘well-respected’ sports coach claimed to be ‘shocked’ when he was arrested and charged in 2015.

Former pupils and colleagues from Albany Comprehensive, which has now been demolished, described Blackmore as an ‘inspirational teacher’ during his Old Bailey trial.

But a jury convicted the former coach of eight counts of indecent assault, against boys as young as 12.

The pensioner listened through a hearing aid and showed no emotion as he was jailed for five years today (Weds).

Judge Michael Wood told him: “You are now 75 years of age, soon to be 76.

“Until now you have been of excellent character, well-respected, described as an inspirational teacher, an athletics coach, coaching you had been doing for over 30 years.

“No fewer than 11 former pupils and colleagues came to court and spoke of your many admirable qualities.

“When you were first arrested almost two years ago you were said to be shocked.

“I can well understand that now because, after well over 30 years, what you had done to your former pupils had come to haunt you.

“And until that I’m not in any doubt that you thought you had got away with it.

“You indecently assaulted two of your own pupils aged between 12-15 years.

“You indecently assaulted them whilst they were at school and should have been in your care.’

He added: “Both men still after all these years find it hard to trust people, in particular men, because of your actions.”

Blackmore was jailed for five years after he was convicted of eight counts of indecent assault.