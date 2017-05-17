Teenager rushed to hospital after knife attack in busy high Street
A teenager has been knifed during a broad daylight attack in a busy north London high street. Police and paramedics rushed to High Road, Wembley, around 3.30pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing.
A 17-year-old was found suffering stab wounds and rushed to a central London hospital.
His condition is not yet known.
Witnesses described how the victim fled into a nearby cash and carry after being attacked by a gang of youths.
They are currently being held at a north London police station, a Met Police spokesman said.
Enquiries continue.
