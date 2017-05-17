Londra Gazete
Teenager rushed to hospital after knife attack in busy high Street

Teenager rushed to hospital after knife attack in busy high Street

— 17 Mayıs 2017

A teenager has been knifed during a broad daylight attack in a busy north London high street. Police and paramedics rushed to High Road, Wembley, around 3.30pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing.

A 17-year-old was found suffering stab wounds and rushed to a central London hospital.

His condition is not yet known.

Witnesses described how the victim fled into a nearby cash and carry after being attacked by a gang of youths.

They are currently being held at a north London police station, a Met Police spokesman said.

Enquiries continue.

 

﻿

