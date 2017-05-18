Conservative MP Candidates pay visits to Londra Gazete

In the wake of British PM Theresa May’s announcement on going for a general election in June 8, as a part of prospective and current MPs agenda, Londra Gazete was visited by the current MP for Enfield Southgate, David Burrowes who is running for his re-election and Nick de Bois, running for MP in Enfield North.

BURROWES: “THIS ELECTION IS ABOUT TRUE LEADERSHIP”

Tackling the prospective agenda of Britain, Mr Burrowes stated that this election is all about electing the right leader for this country, in such a significant phase given the agenda of Brexit and further negoatiations in the future. Mr Burrowes said a stable and strong leadership is needed for Britain’s future which only be possible through the votes to Conservative candidates.

Mr Burrowes, in his statements also mentioned that the current agenda of Cycle Lanes in Enfield is a big part of his campaign as many local businesses are suffering from the operations going on in Enfield and Palmers Green areas.

“HEALTHCARE, INCLUDING MENTAL HEALTH IS A BIG PART OF MY DEVOTION”

Stating that in Enfield Southgate the healthcare system is indeed in need of improvements, Mr Burrowes said his campaign consists of healthcare improvements, education, housing and many more.

“I have lived in the constituency all my life, first in Cockfosters, then Winchmore Hill and now Southgate – I have been a leading voice in Parliament on many issues since the last election. I successfully led opposition to extending Sunday Trading laws, which would have impacted upon small businesses and family life. Following long campaigns, I got laws passed to ban the supply of “legal highs”, protect cultural heritage, prevent homelessness and make relationships education compulsory in schools.

“On Brexit, whether you voted Leave or Remain, you need the strong leadership of Theresa May to get the best deal, and an MP who will get your voice heard. So vote for me on June 8th to continue to be your strong local voice.”

“ANKARA AGREEMENT IS A ROLE MODEL FOR FUTURE”

Tackling the future of Ankara Agreement, an exclusive visa type for Turkish citizens to come and work in the UK, Mr Burrowes said that Ankara Agreement is actually a good role model for prospective immigration deals with European countries. Therefore, Mr Burrowes stated that he believes the current situation doesn’t require panicking, however there may indeed be amendments on the visa scheme once the UK officially leaves European Union.

NICK DE BOIS: “THIS GENERAL ELECTION IS BOTH A NATIONAL AND LOCAL MATTER”

Running for the MP position for Enfield North, Nick de Bois who had been the MP for Enfield North between 2010-2015 also said that the general election is about whether the country wants a strong and stable leadership or uncertainty.

“Throughout the past 2-3 weeks, we have almost knocked 6-7 thousand doors so we have a lot of help and we are trying to have as many conversations with people and that’s how we believe this election is so important both locally and nationally.

“In this election, what is strongly coming in is the agenda of who is going to win. Is it Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn. And the result links to keeping the economy strong, keeping your local services, and who you are going to vote for your MP.”

Referring to his achievements during his service as the MP for Enfield North, Nick de Bois talked about his achievements on securing Turkish language in A Levels and the “Enfield’s Law” which is a jail sentence for those who is caught carrying a knife with them for the second time in the borough.

“Turkey is an essential post-Brexit partner to Britain”

Tackling the importance of Turkish-speaking communities in London, Mr Bois also remarked the point that Turkey is an important partner for post-Brexit Britain.

“I don’t think anyone would disagree that, when it comes to the Middle East, there are fewer countries of greater strategic importance for the UK than Turkey.

“Other sectors where the UK can play a positive role are too often overlooked. For example, Turkey have committed to vast improvements in education and healthcare, two policy areas where Britain certainly equipped to help them with in the future.”

“These are the kind of things that make Turkey – in the words of the FAC – an ‘essential partner’ in the modern world, and on the issues that really matter in post-Brexit Britain.”

Also talking about Londra Gazete’s significant campaign to protect Turkish language in A Levels, which was supported by both Boris Johnson and Nick de Bois in 2017, Mr Bois said that he values diversity and the freedom of languages, cultures and ethnical backgrounds in Enfield North.

Whilst both Mr Bois and Mr Burrowes made significant statements on their devotion to be a voice for Turkish-speaking communities in their constituencies, the candidates also strongly encouraged people to register to vote.