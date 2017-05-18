London getting ready to commemorate Atatürk and 19 May

Britain Atatürk Ideology Association (IADD) AND Cypriot Turkish Communities Association are getting ready to commemorate the founder of Turkish Republic Atatürk and celebrate the 19 May.

TWIN CELEBRATIONS

Celebrating both 19 May and IADD’s 20th anniversary, IADD President Jale Özer said:

“A nation can only achieve being one through a mutual will, history and destiny. Turkish nation proved their love for independence by defeating imperialism on 19 May 1919 by many more events following to our national sovereignty.”

Honorary guests are confirmed as Atatürk Ideology Association board of managers member Dr. Hakan Akbulut and a former Turkish Republic Embassy Military Forces Attaché Türker Ertürk and his wife.

The evening will also comprise significant events like an exclusive performance buy Hoş Seda Turkish Classical Music Choir Fasl-ı Keyif conducted by Baha Yetkin. The fees for tickets are also clarified as 25 Pounds for students and 35 Pounds for adults.

The event will take place at the Grande Palace in Wood Green (Grand Palace Banqueting Suite, 242 High Road, N22 8JX, London) on 19 May Friday at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased by calling 07561 101 840 or 07887 485 394.