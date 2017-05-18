You can save a baby’s life, right now!

A little boy who accidently fell into a swimming pool is not fighting for his life as his condition remains heavy.

Just 20 months old, little Enis had the terrible accident on last April, at the family’s house in Muğla, South Turkey. As the little boy’s mum was still at her work, the boy was noticed by his grandmother and was immediately taken to the nearest A&E.

INTENSIVE CARE FOR WEEKS

In the wake of the tragic accident, Enis was forwarded directly to Isparta and along the way his poor heart stopped twice. Although doctors later on declared that the little boy’s brain death was actualised, little Enis held onto his life and got back in life however as remaining stabilised.

THE TREATMENT IS POSSIBLE IN THE UK

Although the agenda of little Enis might seem bleak, now everyone’s hopes are built on the UK as it is known that his needed treatment is available in the UK. However, due to the fact that little Enis is not a British citizen yet, even if his mother Cypriot Ayla Azmi is, Enis is regarded as an “international patient” status.

THEY NEED YOUR HELP

Since the family’s health insurance won’t cover little Enis’ treatment, the family is now dependent on 30 thousand Pounds for Enis to survive his condition. As a campaign that has been started by the family online has successfully reached to cover 80 per cent of this fee, the family still needs your help.

As Londra Gazete, we would like to encourage our readers to take a moment and help little Enis and save a whole life. The internet link to the donations page can be found on: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bringbabyenishome