Gönül Daniels receives support from UETD

Turkish descent Gönül Daniels, who is a Conservative MP Candidate for the upcoming general elections has received support from the UETD UK.

Gathering together with the UETD representatives as her part of campaign for the upcoming general elections, Mrs Daniels was also joined by Nick de Bois who is running for the MP for Enfield North. The breakfast event that saw a huge number of attendance also led the way for community members to ask questions and share thoughts with the candidates.

Opened by the UETD UK’s recently appointed Erdal Yetimova, remarked the importance of Turkish descent people’s strives to play crucial roles in politics. Stating that it is important to have political representatives to be voices of Turkish speaking communities in the political realm, Mr Yetimova highlighted the importance of Turks’ involvement in politics.

“We are not in the aim of supporting only one political party, we may organise more events in different boroughs with different political party representatives and candidates.”

DANIELS EMPHATISES THE EMPLOYEES

Thanking for the community support she has been given, Mrs Daniels stated that as a mother and a working person it is indeed hard to balance two worlds and she remarked that she understands and empathises working people with families.

“As a working mother and with my ethnical backgrounds I truly understand our community. With experiences in digital technology and engineering fields I can empathise those families who plainly wish a better future for their kids and that, is one of my strongest suits.”

NO SUPPORT TO PKK FROM THE UK

Also speaking at the event, Enfield North MP Candidate Nick de Bois answered questions along with answering a question on PKK, by remarking that PKK is strictly regarded as a terrorist group and shall not be supported by the UK.