“Journey” is coming to meet artlovers

HLS GALLERY will be hosting solo exhibition ‘’JOURNEY’ by Halime Yurdagül between May 20 th – 27th, 2017

Halime Yurdagul, greatest influences of her work come from the renowned explorer and scientist Piri Reis, as well as the great explorer Christopher Columbus. In history, there are scenes tells about the civilisations which have left their mark. She wants to cherish and keep these civilisations alive in memory of the people. She recently was awarded the Talent of the Future Award for her two paintings that were exhibited at the Qube Open Art Show. Additionally, her early works have had numerous success at events organised by the Turkish Radio and Television Agency (TRT). The award winning works were exhibited across the country in various galleries. Her works were additionally listed at the Turkish Sports Agency competition called Olympics and were exhibited at the event ‘Olimpiyat House’.