Londra Gazete
Son haberler
19 Mayıs 2017 - Londra’da minyatür ve suluboya sergisi açıldı
19 Mayıs 2017 - Bozca-Der’den annelere anlamlı kutlama
19 Mayıs 2017 - Muhafazakar Parti’den Londra Gazete’ye ziyaret
19 Mayıs 2017 - Konsey coşkuyu kutlamaya hazır
18 Mayıs 2017 - Londralılar en özel günde anneleri unutmadı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / “Journey” is coming to meet artlovers

“Journey” is coming to meet artlovers

— 19 Mayıs 2017

HLS GALLERY will be hosting solo exhibition ‘’JOURNEY’ by Halime Yurdagül between May 20 th – 27th, 2017

Halime Yurdagul, greatest influences of her work come from the renowned explorer and scientist Piri Reis, as well as the great explorer Christopher Columbus. In history, there are scenes tells about the civilisations which have left their mark. She wants to cherish and keep these civilisations alive in memory of the people. She recently was awarded the Talent of the Future Award for her two paintings that were exhibited at the Qube Open Art Show. Additionally, her early works have had numerous success at events organised by the Turkish Radio and Television Agency (TRT). The award winning works were exhibited across the country in various galleries. Her works were additionally listed at the Turkish Sports Agency competition called Olympics and were exhibited at the event ‘Olimpiyat House’.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 31
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

18 Mayıs 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 846

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close