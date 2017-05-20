Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Bozca-Der throws an exclusive sinner event

— 20 Mayıs 2017

 

As being another significant association based in London, Bozca-Der organised an exclusive dinner event, bringing the community faces together.

The event saw a wide range of Turkish cuisine treats along with the mesmerising tunes of Grup Mendil, a Turkish-music band based in London. At the evening that saw festive musical performances by Grup Mendil from Turkish Classical Music to Folk Music, the guests enjoyed the evening to the fullest.

Talking to Londra Gazete, Özlem Köroğlu from the youth branches tackled the importance of the date.

“We are ultimately happy to be here celebrating our hard working and loving mums. As Bozca-Der we really enjoy the process of bringing communities together by also remembering such important days.”

The event came to an end in accompaniment of the delicious food and more musical festivities.

﻿

