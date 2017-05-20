Community associations on Mothers’ Day

Limasollular UK and Bozca-Der, as two of the most pioneering associations for Turkish speaking communities in London did not forget the mothers on last weekend by hosting special events fort he community.

LIMASOLLULAR CARRIES ON THE TRADITION

As a well-known charity through their philanthropic endeavours, Limasollular UK celebrated the Mothers2 Day with great enthusiasm and joy.

Gathering together at Cyprus garden, the event was joined by distinguished guests like Northern Cyorus Representative Zehra Başaran, Northern Cyprus Culture and Education Attaché Gülgün Özçelik, Cypriot Turkish Associations Council President Leyla Kemal and her husband Mehmet Kemal along with charity friends and special guests.

Speaking at the event, Limasollular UK President Arife Etcan thanked to those who did attend.

“I would like to celebrate and remark this important day to all of those mothers and those who feel the warmth and love of being a mother.”

MOTHER OF THE YEAR: ZELİŞ ÖZAKINSEL

The event that also had a standpoint of selecting the best mother, then revealed the long awaited answer as Zeliş Özakınsel, Ms Özakınsel took her award along with avalanches of applauses.

The event then carried onto more joy and festive agendas with Sirto Show by Tevfik Sezai of Limasollular UK followed by the well-known entertainer Kerem Ergen’s shows.