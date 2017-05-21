Anatolian Culture Festival celebrates 11 years

The annual Anatolian Culture Festival celebrated its 11 years of annual festive celebrations of cultural diversity.

This festival consisted of popular cultural exhibits, foods, crafts, and performances highlighting the history of the region in Turkey, along with an array of new features.

The grand opening includesd a line-up of live shows. Among them was the Ottoman Marching Band, Whirling Dervishes, cooking contests, traditional theatre and Oil Wrestling. The Anatolian Cultural Fete has international and local music, traditional costume dress-up, whirling dervishes, Ottoman Art of marble painting, calligraphy and art exhibitions.

As ever, food and drink was one of the festival’s main attractions. Traditional tea, coffee, breads, kebabs, irresistible ice cream, world famous desserts and cuisine were prepared by cooks at the festival. Distinguished guests from the community like London Embassy Secretary Cem Güçlü, General Consul Çınar Ergin, North Cyprus representative Zehra Başarana and many were present at the event.

The festival will be running until this Monday 8 PM.

