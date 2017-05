A metal detectorist has learned he has hit a £2m jackpot after uncovering Britain’s biggest ever Viking treasure.

Derek McLennan unearthed the 10th-century collection of rare Viking artefacts in a field in Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland’s south-west in 2014.

The haul of about 100 items included silver bracelets and brooches, a gold ring, an enamelled Christian cross and a bird-shaped gold pin.