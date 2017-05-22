Opinion polls: Theresa May set to win 162-seat majority in the general election

The Conservatives remain headed for a landslide victory in the general election, an exclusive Business Insider / GfK opinion poll shows.

The survey conducted by GfK shows that 48% of Brits intend to vote for Theresa May’s Conservatives on June 8, which is a 7-point increase for the Tories since GfK’s last opinion poll. Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they plan to vote for Labour.

If these results were repeated at the general election, the Tories could expect to win 406 seats, leaving Prime Minister May with a huge working majority of 162 MPs, according to Martin Baxter’s Electoral Calculus.

Here are the results of our general election voter intention poll:

Conservatives: 48% (+7)

Labour: 28% (no change)

UKIP: 5% (-7)

Lib Dem: 7% (no change)

Green: 3% (-3)

Other: 8% (+2)

The Business Insider / GfK survey is just the latest poll to give the Conservatives a double-figure lead over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour. The Tories also lead Labour among all social classes, and have a 48 percentage-point lead among respondents who voted Leave in June.

Labour leads the Conservatives among people who voted Remain — but by only 6 points. “Jeremy Corbyn’s approval rating has improved since our last survey in March but it will be of little consolation to Labour supporters considering the Conservatives extremely large lead,” GfK Research Director Keiran Pedley said.

“It is too early to make specific predictions about what might happen on June the 8th with three weeks to go – surveys of this kind are a snapshot of opinion rather than predictions as the saying goes – however, given Theresa May’s strong approval ratings and the size of the Conservative lead it really would be a shock if the Conservatives didn’t win this General Election with a significantly increased majority.”