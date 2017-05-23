Labour manifesto: Extra £48.6bn in tax revenue to fund pledges

Labour has unveiled pledges costing £48.6bn – to be funded from extra tax revenue – in its election manifesto.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn said the manifesto – including billions for schools and the NHS and an expansion of free childcare – was a “programme of hope”. The income tax rate would rise to 45p for earnings above £80,000 and then to 50p in each pound earned over £123,000.

It also includes the nationalisation of England’s water companies and scrapping university tuition fees.

Labour said all the pledges were costed, with other fundraising measures including corporation tax rises, a crackdown on tax avoidance and an “excessive pay levy” on salaries above £330,000.

But the Conservatives said working families would “pay the price” for what they said were a series of unfunded spending commitments.

he manifesto, the first to be announced by one of the major parties ahead of the 8 June election, also includes:

Taking Britain’s railways back into public ownership

Moving towards a publicly owned energy system

The “reasonable management” of immigration and no “bogus targets”

Building 100,000 affordable homes a year

Supporting the renewal of the Trident nuclear weapons system

Offering an immediate guarantee about the status of EU nationals in the UK

Refusing to leave the EU with no deal in place

A review into reforming council tax and business rates, in favour of options such as a land value tax.

Mr Corbyn said he was confident that once voters could “study the issues” they would conclude: “That the few have prevailed over the many for too long.