Second teen arrested after Elijah Dornelly stabbed to death in Walthamstow

A second teenager has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was murdered in Walthamstow.

Elijah Dornelly died in hospital after being stabbed on Walthamstow High Street in north east London on Sunday, May 7.

The youngster was reportedly walking home from an anti-knife crime rally when the attack happened at around 11.30pm. He is the 11th person to be stabbed to death on London’s streets in less than a fortnight.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Later that same day, detectives investigating the murder arrested a boy, 17, also on suspicion of murder.

Both remain in custody at a north London police station.

DCI Matt Bonner, who is leading the investigation for the Homicide and Major Crime Command, continued his appeal for people to come forward. He said: “This murder has left Elijah’s family devastated.

“While we have made significant progress with our investigation into Elijah’s murder, it is vital that anyone who saw this incident, or the events leading up to the incident, gets in touch.

“While work continues to piece together Elijah’s movements prior to his murder, I would directly appeal for witnesses to come forward and speak to officers – you may hold valuable information to assist us in this investigation.”

The Met have launched a taskforce of 100 officers and detectives dedicated to reducing knife crime in the capital.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, are urged call the incident room on 020 8358 0400, or contact police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at the crimestoppers-uk.org website.