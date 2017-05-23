Londra Gazete
23 Mayıs 2017 - Dr. Fazıl Küçük Türk Okulu’nda 19 Mayıs kutlaması
22 Mayıs 2017 - Başkonsolos Ergin gençleri konuk etti
22 Mayıs 2017 - Elif Erbil seçimi farkla kazandı
21 Mayıs 2017 - Ramazan hepimizi bir araya getiriyor
20 Mayıs 2017 - “Kıbrıs’ın İşçi Partili Dostları” genel seçimi ele aldı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Teenager killed and two others stabbed

Teenager killed and two others stabbed

— 23 Mayıs 2017

 

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was killed.

Police were called shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday, May, 13, to a fight involving a number of people in Hertford Road, Enfield.

An 18-year-old was found with stab injuries, while a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were also found with stab injuries in Palmers Lane.

All three victims were taken to hospitals in north and east London by London Ambulance Service.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead while the other two have non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, should contact police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at the www.crimestoppers-uk.org website.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

﻿

