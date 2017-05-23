Teenager killed and two others stabbed

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was killed.

Police were called shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday, May, 13, to a fight involving a number of people in Hertford Road, Enfield.

An 18-year-old was found with stab injuries, while a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were also found with stab injuries in Palmers Lane.

All three victims were taken to hospitals in north and east London by London Ambulance Service.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead while the other two have non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, should contact police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at the www.crimestoppers-uk.org website.

There has been no arrest at this stage.