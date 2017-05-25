Londra Gazete
25 Mayıs 2017
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Discriminative regulations on UK-Cyprus flights

Discriminative regulations on UK-Cyprus flights

— 25 Mayıs 2017

Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority has surprisingly launched new regulations on Pegasus Airlines’ UK-Cyprus flights, which incites a major disappointment.

The new regulation implements that from 1 June 2017 on, the flights which are currently in a direct way, will be re-organised into dual flights. The new regulations also will make the passengers stop by in Turkey whilst going through security measurements and then will be directed to their second flight. Passengers will be handed out two different boarding passes. The passengers, when they are arrived on either Istanbul or İzmir will be held up for security checks and then will be seated on the same plane they travelled with.

OBJECTIONS AGAINST THE NEW REGULATIONS

Association of Turkish Cypriots Abroad (ATCA), on the new regulations released a press statement condemning the new regulations by referring it to as being a rule that incites “discrimination and unfairness”.

ATCA Representative Kerem Hasan, stated that the practice of this regulation is highly glorifies inequality and discrimination. Mr Hasan also stated that as ATCA, a letter has been sent to Transport Minister Chris Grayling.

Remarking that the decision discriminates Northern Cyprus, Mr Hasan said that the poor prospective practice may put many passengers into very hard times, especially those who are sick, families and many more.

﻿

