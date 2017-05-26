Consul general Ergin hosts young people for 19 May

Göçmen sayısı 248 bine geriledi— 26 Mayıs 2017
İngiltere’de net göçmen sayısının geçen yıl itibarıyla 84 bin azalarak 248 bine gerilediği bildirildi.
Recently appointed, Turkey’s Consul general Çınar Ergin organised a special gathering to meet young people as a part of 19 May celebrations.
The reception was joined by many young people from a range of university students from undergraduate and post-graduate schemes. Meeting all of them, Mr Ergin greeted the young bunch by the doorway at the Turkish Consulate building in Knightsbridge.
Offering a very warm welcome and high interest in the young people’s aspirations, the reception saw a huge flow of networking, communication and more. Attending the event were Turkish Embassy Secretary Özkan Duman, London School of Economics lecturer Özgün Duman, Talent Unlimited’s charity President Canan Maxton and clarinet instrumentalist Özleşm Çelik.
“NATIONAL FIGHT FLAMES”
Opening the reception, Mr Ergin made a speech on the significance of 19 May and what it stands for.
“Today is the anniversary of our country’s one of the most important events. 98 years ago today our great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk started our national fight fire and after many sacrifices, from the ashes our dear country was born.”
Mr Ergin also remarked the importance of young people and how Atatürk valued Turkish youth and glorified next generations as the protectors of the Turkish Republic.
Upon Mr Ergin’s speech, London Royal School of Music Classical Guitar alumni Emre Gökalp, gave a guitar recital to the guests.
