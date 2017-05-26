Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Dr. Fazıl Küçük Turkish School on 19 May celebrations

Dr. Fazıl Küçük Turkish School on 19 May celebrations

— 26 Mayıs 2017

As a part of 19 May Commemorating Atatürk, Youth and Sports National Day celebrations, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Turkish School organised a celebrating day bringing families an students together to enjoy a day of sporty activities, music and performances.

Attending the event were London’s Turkish Ambassador Abudrrahman Bilgiç, Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Turkish Consulate’s General Consul Çınar Ergin, Northern Cyprus Education and Culture Attaché Gülgün Özçelik along with many more.

Speaking at the event, Mr Bilgiç tackled important statements on the importance 19 May’s significance whilst Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran and Northern Cyprus Education and Culture Attaché Gülgün Özçelik too came up with speeches, delivering messages of solidarity and good wishes.

The event then carried on seeing a wide range of artistic and sportive activities.

﻿

