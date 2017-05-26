Londra Gazete
IADD on dual celebrations: 19 May and anniversary agendas

— 26 Mayıs 2017

Britain Atatürk Ideology Association (IADD) celebrated and commemorated Atatürk’s legacy on the 19 May last week.

Celebrating both 19 May and IADD’s 20th anniversary, IADD President Jale Özer did extend her wishes by tackling why 19 May means lot more to us than ever.

“A nation can only achieve being a one through a mutual will, history and destiny. Turkish nation proved their love and seeking for independence by defeating imperialism on 19 May 1919, 98 years ago.

“Our country is going through its darkest days in the wake of the recent Turkish referendum aftermath, threatened by isolation a dictatorship.”

Honorary guests Atatürk Ideology Association board of directors member Dr Hakan Akbulut and former Turkish Republic Embassy Military Forces Attaché Türker Ertürk also made speeches on 19 May, delivering messages on the importance of protecting Turkish democracy.

The event then carried on with musical festivities and high national spirits.

