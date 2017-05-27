Londra Gazete
London Turkish Music Choir delivers unforgettable tunes

— 27 Mayıs 2017

London Turkish Music choir mesmerised crowds with a repertoire of “Turkish Cinema Film Tunes”.

Taking place at the Bromley Civic Centre in South London, the high volume of interest from the community made a statement. Attending the event were Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Consul Ülkü Alemdar, Education Attaché Gülgün Özçelik, Cypriot Turkish Communities Association President Leyla Kemal, Britain Turkish Family Union President Sevtap Kemal.

Opened with the reciting of the Turkish National Anthem and a minute ıf silence, the choir’s president İnci Güryel made a speech on the choir’s standpoints.

“We always know and are aware of the fact that we are an amateur choir with professional aspirations. Throughout the years our choir worked very hard with a mission to represent our communities through the helps of art lovers. I would like to take the moment to thank everyone who has supported our choir, along with the very hard working choir members, orhcestra members and crew.”

Singing Turkish cinema history’s most dedicated and beautiful songs, the choir consisted of Akile Tayyip Cemal, Ayfer Özeli, Ayşegül Yeşiladalı, Ayşen Rousse, Aynur Uysal Abacıoğlu, Tujin Özbarış, Çiğdem Seçen, Hale İsmail, Zehra Yusuf, Huriye Mehmet, İnci Güryel, Kezban Öztümer, Pembe İsa, Seher Sunan, Sibel Özçam, Gül Latifoğlu and Tezcan Erol.

Whilst choir that was conducted by Baha Yetkin, Özay Bingöllü, Muhammed Zahra, Muammer Sağlam, Durmuş Kurşuniler and Taner Ertuğrul, the orchestra was conducted by Ercüment İbrahim.

The income that was obtain through ticket sales are also being confirmed to be donated to Turkish Family Union Ali Rıza Değirmencioğlu Turkish School and Chesterfield Turkish School.

