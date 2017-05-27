Londra Gazete
27 Mayıs 2017 - Aziziye Cami’sinden yaz kermesi
27 Mayıs 2017 - Başkonsolos Ergin toplum temsilcilerini ağırladı
27 Mayıs 2017 - Hakan’ın annesi: Sonunda yıldız oldu
26 Mayıs 2017 - BTKD, Deniz Harput’u ‘Yılın Annesi’ seçti
26 Mayıs 2017 - Türk Kıbrıs Toplum Merkezi genel kurulu gerçekleştirildi
London welcomes miniature and watercolor exhibition

London welcomes miniature and watercolor exhibition

— 27 Mayıs 2017

The exhibition called ‘Illumination, Miniature and Watercolor’ will take place between the 17th of May and 8th of June 2017 at the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London.

The exhibition, which is composed of Marmara University Fine Arts faculties graduates, consists of works by 6 different artists. They have interpreted traditional Turkish arts and watercolor painting with a modern perspective. Traditional arts are the most vivid documents of the cultural richness of nations. Turkey, which is a cradle of culture and gateway, also has a rich history of traditional arts. The artists wanted to reach for beauty and for the future, an ideal that has always existed. The art is a reflection of emotions. It combines the interpretations and spiritual feelings of 6 different artists, revealing this exhibition with miniatures and watercolor works of Istanbul. These six artists, with the common principle of “I was a secret treasure, I wanted to be loved and known” came together to share their artwork.

 

This is a part of YEE London Urbanisation and Civilisation Series.

Performers:

Gülşah ÇAÇAN

Nurgül TANRIVERDİ

Gülten AYGÜN

Nilüfer SUR

Asım YİĞİT

Yılmaz BULUT

