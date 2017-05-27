London welcomes miniature and watercolor exhibition

Metroya patlayıcı bırakan kişiye 15 yıl hapis— 27 Mayıs 2017
İngiltere’nin başkenti Londra’da geçen ekim ayında bir metro trenine patlayıcı bırakan Damon Joseph Smith’e, 15 yıl hapis cezası verildi.
The exhibition called ‘Illumination, Miniature and Watercolor’ will take place between the 17th of May and 8th of June 2017 at the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London.
The exhibition, which is composed of Marmara University Fine Arts faculties graduates, consists of works by 6 different artists. They have interpreted traditional Turkish arts and watercolor painting with a modern perspective. Traditional arts are the most vivid documents of the cultural richness of nations. Turkey, which is a cradle of culture and gateway, also has a rich history of traditional arts. The artists wanted to reach for beauty and for the future, an ideal that has always existed. The art is a reflection of emotions. It combines the interpretations and spiritual feelings of 6 different artists, revealing this exhibition with miniatures and watercolor works of Istanbul. These six artists, with the common principle of “I was a secret treasure, I wanted to be loved and known” came together to share their artwork.
This is a part of YEE London Urbanisation and Civilisation Series.
Performers:
Gülşah ÇAÇAN
Nurgül TANRIVERDİ
Gülten AYGÜN
Nilüfer SUR
Asım YİĞİT
Yılmaz BULUT
