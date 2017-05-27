Londra Gazete
Theresa May to create ‘new internet’ that allows government have control

— 27 Mayıs 2017

Proposals come soon after the government won the right to collect everyone’s browsing history.

Theresa May is planning to introduce huge regulations on the way the internet works, allowing the government to decide what is said online.

Senior Tories confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the phrasing indicates that the government intends to introduce huge restrictions on what people can post, share and publish online.

The plans will allow Britain to become “the global leader in the regulation of the use of personal data and the internet”, the manifesto claims.

It comes just soon after the Investigatory Powers Act came into law. That legislation allowed the government to force internet companies to keep records on their customers’ browsing histories, as well as giving ministers the power to break apps like WhatsApp so that messages can be read.

The manifesto makes reference to those increased powers, saying that the government will work even harder to ensure there is no “safe space for terrorists to be able to communicate online”.

