Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / BTKD declares Deniz Harput as “The Mum of the Year”

BTKD declares Deniz Harput as “The Mum of the Year”

— 28 Mayıs 2017

Britain Turkish Women Association (Britanya Türk Kadınları Derneği) organised an event tackling Mothers’ Day, by also helping the Northern Cyprus Cancer Patients Help Charity.

Attending to the event, were Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, BTKD Honorary President and Ambassadress Esra Bilgiç, London’s Turkish Consul General Çınar Ergin and his wife Deniz Ergin along with Northern Cyprus Cancer Patients Help Charity President Raziye Kocaismail.

INCOME TO BE DONATED TO CANCER PATIENTS

Speaking at the event, BTKD President Maviş Fuchs, remarked that ever since the BTKD was founded, the association’s primary aim has always been in favour of donations and helping those who are in need.

“ONE MAY NOT BE A MOTHER BUT THEY ALL HAVE A MOTHER”

Speaking at the event, Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran made a speech on being a mother and having a mother.

“One may not be a mother but everyone has a mother indeed – this on its own, makes us empathise how important being a mother is and how remarkable their devotions are.”

In the event, member of the board of directors and mother to two Deniz Beratlıgil Harput was selected as the mother of the year.

“I wasn’t expecting such surprise – thanks a lot to my friends who have found me eligible for such an honour.” Said Mrs. Harput.

 



