A warm thanks from us to those caring people…

As Londra Gazete, we had mentioned little Enis’ story, that he had fallen off in a swimming pool and then remained in critical condition at hospital in Turkey. The family had started an online fundraising page for Enis’ treatment fees and the family happily announced that little Enis’ required funds have been collected, thanks to caring and good-hearted people.

He was transferred to one hospital via ambulance where the family was told there was no available space in the intensive care unit. My baby was then flown by helicopter to a hospital in Isparta, Turkey. His heart stopped twice during the journey and it took around six hours for Enis’s condition to be properly assessed.

In the wake of the tragic accident, Enis’ story triggered an avalanche of interest that led dozens to donate regardless of how much they could. As the happy result, since the funds have been obtained, little Enis is now expected to be taken to the UK for his needed treatment.

THE FAMILY IS HAPPY AND HOPEFUL

Answering our questions, the mother Ayla Azmi, stated that she is utterly happy that the needed amount of funds have been possible to reach. Mrs Azmi said Londra Gazete that she has faith in her child and the necessary official process for Enis’ transfer from Turkey to the UK has started.

YOU CAN STILL HELP

You can still give a hand of help to the family by donating on the funding website or directly via bank transfer.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bringbabyenishome

Bank details: Ayla Hanife Işık , 64-3650-406222 or IBAN TR59 0006 4000 0013 6500 4062 22