Home / İngiltere ve Londra / Uçak gövde üstü piste indi, pilot kurtuldu

Uçak gövde üstü piste indi, pilot kurtuldu

— 29 Mayıs 2017

Foxy Lady olarak bilinen Vixen Sea uçağı Somerset’e acil iniş yaparken pilot ölümden kıl payı kurtuldu.
1960’larda Kraliyet Deniz Kuvvetlerinde hizmet veren Foxy Lady, Cambridgeshire’daki Duxford hava şovundan Yeovilton’daki üsse dönerken iniş takımları açılmayınca gövde üstü iniş yaptı.
Uçak piste indiğinde kabinin üst kısmında kopma ve yanma meydana gelmesine rağmen pilot yara almadan kurtuldu. (HABER.COM)

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 183
