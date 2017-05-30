Elif Erbil earns her seat as a councillor

Elif Erbil, who has been a councillor candidate for Enfield Council has won the election with significant gaps to her rivals.

“I am honoured to have been elected as the new Labour Councillor for Enfield Lock.

“I know from talking to so many local residents on the doorstep that they are deeply concerned about the rise in violent crime, particularly following the recent wave of stabbings in the borough.”

Since 2010, under the Conservatives, Enfield has lost almost 200 police officers and police community support officers. These cuts have put the safety of our community at risk. So now I’ve been elected, my number one priority is to work together with residents, the police, the Council, Joan Ryan and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to get more police on our streets to help cut crime.” Said Ms Erbil.

As part of her pledge she will be working with police to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime, which has caused increasing concern following the spate of knife-related incidents in recent weeks across the borough.

The Greens Kate McGeevor clinched third place with 104 votes while UKIP. who came second in the ward in the borough elections three years ago could only manage fourth with its candidate Gary Robbens gaining 91 votes.

The Lib Dems came fifth with the candidate Richard Morgan-Ash gaining 54 votes.

There were 17 spoilt ballot papers.

Cllr Erbil will join fellow ward councillors Cllr Nneka Keazor and Cllr Krystle Fonyonga, cabinet member for Community Safety and Public Health, on the Labour benches.

Enfield Lock Ward Results

Elif Erbil Labour 2155

Christine Bellas Conservative 973

Richard Morgan-Ash Liberal Democrats 54

Gary Robbens UKIP 91

Kate McGeevor Green Party 104The turnout was 32.21 per cent.

Cllr Erbil declared it an “overwhelming victory.”As Londra Gazete, we are wishing Ms Erbil a nice and productive political career.