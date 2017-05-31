Ariana Grande to play Manchester benefit concert on Sunday

Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry are among the stars who will join Ariana Grande at a benefit concert following the Manchester attack.

The One Love Manchester show will raise money for those affected by the blast which left 22 dead.

Take That, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell will also play at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground gig on Sunday.

Grande is offering free tickets to fans who were at her Manchester Arena show on 22 May.

Others performing include One Direction’s Niall Horan and Usher, with more to be announced. The venue has a 50,000 capacity and the gig will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC radio.

Tickets for the tribute concert go on sale on Thursday, with prices yet to be announced. Those attending are asked not to bring bags.

Proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which has been set up by Manchester City Council, in conjunction with the British Red Cross. Organisers expect at least £2m to be raised from the event.

Grande sent a tweet with details of the gig, with the One Love logo featuring the bunny ears she is known for wearing. Her manager Scooter Braun also tweeted, with the message: “We stand with you.”

Seven children were among the victims who died when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb on 22 May.

Grande, 23, suspended her Dangerous Woman tour, including cancelling two shows at London’s O2 Arena, following the attack.

But the US singer had promised to return to Manchester, saying: “I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans”.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families.” (BBCNEWS)