East Croydon station stabbing

Havaalanında kullanılmaya başlandı— 31 Mayıs 2017
Pointr, Birleşik Krallığın en büyük ikinci hava alanı olan Gatwick Havaalanı‘nda kullanılmaya başlandı.
A young man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight at a busy south London station.
The victim, believed to be aged 22, was knifed in his arm at East Croydon station just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the station and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
A British Transport Police spokesman said his injuries were “not believed to be serious”. The incident was not affecting National Rail or London Overground services on Saturday afternoon.
A British Transport Police spokesman added: “We were called at 12.58pm to East Croydon station, to reports that a man in his twenties had been assaulted.
“The man, believed to be a 22-year-old from the local area, is being taken to hospital with a knife wound to the arm. It is not believed to be serious.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.”
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak