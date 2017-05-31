East Croydon station stabbing

A young man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight at a busy south London station.

The victim, believed to be aged 22, was knifed in his arm at East Croydon station just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the station and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

A British Transport Police spokesman said his injuries were “not believed to be serious”. The incident was not affecting National Rail or London Overground services on Saturday afternoon.

A British Transport Police spokesman added: “We were called at 12.58pm to East Croydon station, to reports that a man in his twenties had been assaulted.

“The man, believed to be a 22-year-old from the local area, is being taken to hospital with a knife wound to the arm. It is not believed to be serious.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.”