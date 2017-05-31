Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Police hunt Vauxhall driver who ploughed into students outside Havering College

Police hunt Vauxhall driver who ploughed into students outside Havering College

— 31 Mayıs 2017

The white saloon car mounted the pavement before driving straight into a crowd of young adults outside Havering College of Further Education in Hornchurch. The Vauxhall then fled the scene, on Ardleigh Green Road, at 3pm on May 15, police said.

A 17-year-old man was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises to his left arm and leg. There were no other injuries.

Detectives from East Area Command are treating the incident as GBH with intent and not terror-related. No arrests have been made yet as police officers continue their enquiries.

Anyone with information on this incident, or has captured video footage/images of the car driving into crowd of students is urged to contact the investigation team on 020 8345 1626, or via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

