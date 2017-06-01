A First in Manchester: Manchester Turkish Film Festival 2017

Manchester’da Müslüman gençten anlamlı deney— 1 Haziran 2017
İngiltere’nin Manchester kentinde gerçekleştirilen saldırıların ardından sosyal bir deney gerçekleştiren Müslüman genç, Müslümanlara karşı önyargıya dikkat çekti.
MTBA is proud to present a first again in Manchester! Manchester Turkish Film Festival(short film selection) is presented FREE for all film lovers with the support of Manchester Metropolitan University School of Art. A collection of award winning seven Turkish short films (with English subtitles) selected also from 19. Eskisehir University International Film Festival 2017 (EFF).
*Place: Manchester Metropolitan University Art Culture & Media Hub , 70 Oxford Street, Manchester, M1 5NH
The event is FREE for all, although we have large seating capacity (158 seats), we recommend you reserve your seats. It is a unique event not to be missed.
In order to reserve your seat and your free tickets please send an email message to info@mtba.org.uk.
MTBA board of directors released the following statement about the Festival:
“The importance of Turkish cinema industry in the art world has been proven thru the awards they won in many international film festivals. As one of the many Turkish associations which promotes the Turkish culture and arts in the UK, we are truly proud of being instrumental in bringing Turkish cinema to the movie-goers in Manchester. We are also inviting similarly oriented Turkish organizations in the UK to collaborate with us for such projects. As a Turkish Association, we had started our work with the understanding of “Possibilities are Endless” and had many successful activities for the community. We believe that the same success will be achieved in this Film Festival as well. We hope that this Festival brings lots of joy and success to the Manchester community. We hope to see you all there.”
