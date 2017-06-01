Consul General Ergin hosts community associations

Turkey ambassador to London Çınar Ergin organised a special reception on 24 May Wednesday, bringing local Turkish-speaking associations together.

Hosted by Mr Ergin and his wife Deniz Ergin, the reception attracted a high volume of interest. Mr Ergin, in his speech also took a moment to pay a tribute to the victims of Manchester attack, by extending his condolences.

“The last terrorist attack took place in Manchester shows us the importance of international solidarity to stand up to terrorism and work hand in hand to stop it.”

The reception also saw guests networking alongside Mr Ergin talking and greeting guests with warmth and hospitality. Mr Ergin also remarked the significance of local Turkish speaking charities, organisations and associations.

“Through you, we get briefed on the matters, comments and issues from our community. Our collaboration is very precious and needed.” Mr Çınar said.

The reception that lasted for two hours also saw a wide range of Turkish cuisine delicacies, served to the guests.