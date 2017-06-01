Londra Gazete
Son haberler
1 Haziran 2017 - Ankara Anlaşmalı’lar Hyde Park’ta buluştu
1 Haziran 2017 - Aşkın Fuat Londra’nın kalbinde moda rüzgarı estirdi
31 Mayıs 2017 - Manchester’da bir ilk: Manchester Türk Film Festivali 2017
28 Mayıs 2017 - “Hoşgörü önce kendimizde başlamalı”
27 Mayıs 2017 - Zenginlerin G7 zirvesi
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Labour launches Race and Faith manifesto

Labour launches Race and Faith manifesto

— 1 Haziran 2017


Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, said on 30 May 2017 that ‘Labour is the party of equality.’ The Labour Party is launching its Race and Faith manifesto at an event in Watford, outlining its commitment to racial equality and detailing how the Party’s manifesto benefits BAME communities.

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, said:

“Labour is the Party of equality. We were built on the values of social justice, internationalism and human rights. Our values are rooted in the fundamental truth that whatever your background, wherever you are from, you should have the means and opportunity to fulfil your potential.

“People continue to be treated unfairly due to their ethnicity or faith. The recent rise in hate crimes, including Anti-Semitic and Islamophobic attacks, underscores how far we still have to go. Labour will repair the damage done by the Conservative Government, which has sown the seeds of division in our communities.

“Only Labour can be trusted to unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people, who have been held back by the Conservatives. We will guarantee equality is at the heart of our programme for government.

“Labour will implement a comprehensive strategy for racial equality, one that effectively challenges the disadvantage many Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities suffer. We will work every day for a fairer society, where every person is enabled to get on in life, regardless of race, faith or ethnicity, to build a Britain that works for the many, not the few.”

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 45
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

01 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 848

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close