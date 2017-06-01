Labour launches Race and Faith manifesto



Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, said on 30 May 2017 that ‘Labour is the party of equality.’ The Labour Party is launching its Race and Faith manifesto at an event in Watford, outlining its commitment to racial equality and detailing how the Party’s manifesto benefits BAME communities.

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, said:

“Labour is the Party of equality. We were built on the values of social justice, internationalism and human rights. Our values are rooted in the fundamental truth that whatever your background, wherever you are from, you should have the means and opportunity to fulfil your potential.

“People continue to be treated unfairly due to their ethnicity or faith. The recent rise in hate crimes, including Anti-Semitic and Islamophobic attacks, underscores how far we still have to go. Labour will repair the damage done by the Conservative Government, which has sown the seeds of division in our communities.

“Only Labour can be trusted to unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people, who have been held back by the Conservatives. We will guarantee equality is at the heart of our programme for government.

“Labour will implement a comprehensive strategy for racial equality, one that effectively challenges the disadvantage many Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities suffer. We will work every day for a fairer society, where every person is enabled to get on in life, regardless of race, faith or ethnicity, to build a Britain that works for the many, not the few.”