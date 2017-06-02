“After years of uncertainty in the UK, Cyprus and Turkey – another election is upon us” - Londra Gazete

Catherine West, the Shadow Foreign Office Minister and Labour’s candidate for the constituency of Hornsey and Wood Green shared an opinion piece with Londra Gazete, outlining her and Labour Party’s visions for the upcoming general election.

Catherine West, in her opinion piece, said:

“After seven years of a Conservative government we have an opportunity to start afresh with Labour.

It hasn’t been easy under the Conservatives. As a parent of two children who attend local state schools, I know how worried people are about the Tory cuts to our national health and education services which have held our young people back… Our manifesto makes it clear how vital education is – not just at school, but in our colleges, universities, and in later life.

We will give every primary school pupil a free lunch to ensure that no child goes hungry at school. And when our young people attend university they will be able to do so without the stress of a huge debt because Labour will scrap student tuition fees.

Labour will also set up a new lifelong learning programme because new skills can help adults too.

Britain’s businesses need talented technicians and creative thinkers with up-to-date digital know-how. As well as our entrepreneurs and employers who face increasing red tape under the Tories, this will also help career changers or returners – many of them women who have been written off by the current government.

Labour values older people and recognises they have plenty to contribute, but we understand that many – especially among our senior population – face isolation and language barriers in retirement. As if this wasn’t enough, those who fall ill with dementia and need care will be pursued by the Tories. They will take the value of their property – both in the UK and abroad – into account when assessing how much extra you will have to pay, with no concrete cap being proposed.”

ANKARA AGREEMENT’S LONG TERM FUTURE

Mrs West, also tackled the very issue of Ankara agreement’s future by remarking:

“We still don’t know what the full impact of Brexit will be, or how it will affect developments in Cyprus or the long-term future of the Ankara Agreement. However, we do know that there can be no doubt that the Conservatives’ decision to hold the referendum paved the way for the shocking rise in hate crimes following last year’s vote to leave the European Union.

“Now more than ever we need to choose a Labour government that recognises the issues that matter to the Turkish-speaking population, and which values the economic and cultural contribution the community makes to the UK.”

“Every vote for Jeremy is a vote for the principles of peace, equality and justice which we all strongly cherish.”