Askin Fuat takes London by storm with the fashion launch

Another proud and unique Turkish Cypriot descent name has marked his talent last Friday, at an unforgettable fashion show taking place in West End, the heart of London.

Askin’s events management company “Askin Vibrant Management Events (AVM Events)”, hosted the official Trend Setters Fashion Networking Event on Friday 26th May 2017, in the vibrant Leicester Square, London for the business launch. The event saw top-notch guests from different industries such as music, fashion, entertainment, press and more at the vibrnt Zoo Club in the heart of Leicester Square.

Askin Fuat, talking to Londra Gazete said that the event stands for being a special way of bringing people together through arts and fashion.

“The aim of the event is to not only grow clientele but to also showcase upcoming talents and introduce AVM Ea professional events planner and to build rapport with many clientele for collaborations and he hopes to grow his business over time to grand heights.”

As private fashion show, the special evening saw such talented designers gathering together by showcasing their remarkable collections, as a festive fashion show that brought both quaint and elegant pieces together but also by being not afraid of complex designs that glorify the endlessness of fashion art.

Hosted by the acclaimed presenter and artist Rico Patel, the event also hosted Emel Fuat, with her extraordinary voice and musical performance.

The runway comprised such special designs by Stephanie Bunt, Westin Hall, Sanna Rinne and Jason Patrick Carvalho with the models Jay Bond, Junior Delius, Alyse Kimsey, Amanda Hunter, Inge Westerink, Oyin Carew, Gulnara Adyyeva, Paloma Redondo and Farida Bawa.

As the runway attracted such a high interest by the guests, the evening then moved on to a private VIP party with the guests enjoying the festive environment of Zoo Club.

More on Askin Fuat:

Askin Fuat is a London born and raised Turkish Cypriot who is an accomplished events planner, recently graduated from university of west London with a 1st class degree in events management and six years of experience planning an array of different events from fashion shows to launch parties, weddings plus more.

Askin has now launched his official events planning company called Askin Vibrant Management Events which specialises in the planning,managing and the development of fashion shows, awards, parties, launch parties meals and weddings across London. The company also collaborates with other events. For more information on our events and services you can visit the website at www.avm-events.co.uk for AVM to create your bespoke event.