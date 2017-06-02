Second staging of ‘Death and the Girl’ in London is on June 4th

Abedi saldırıyı tek başına düzenledi— 2 Haziran 2017
Salman Abedi’nin kuzenleri, Abedi’nin büyük bir şebekenin parçası olmadığına ve saldırıyı tek başına gerçekleştirdiğine inandıklarını söyledi.
‘Death and the Girl play will be staged for the second time in Arcola Theatre in London on June 4th after premiering in ’London Turkish Speakers Theatre Festival’ in London Edmonton’s renowned Millfield Theater.
Chilean author Ariel Dorfman is the writer of the play of three, Barış Celiloğlu, the director and the actor of the play of three, who is a bilingual actor and Göktay Tosun got full marks from the audience on the premiere of the play.
The producer of the play ‘Death and the Girl’, by ‘Theatre East n Bull’, is Pan Productions.
The play tells the story of a human rights defender lawyer in Pinochet era in Chili.
Göktay Tosun, the human rights defender lawyer, has summarised the play as, “A traumatised woman who has been tortured for months 17 years ago by the junta, claims that the man, who is helping her husband, is her torturer.”
