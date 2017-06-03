Turkish descent hairdressers handed diplomas by Nick de Bois

In their pursuit of fulfilling their professions as fully-qualified hairdressers, Turkish descent Goze, Hatun, Dilbercan, Nuray, Leyla, Eylem and Nulifa were handed in their diplomas by Nick de Bois, Enfield North’s MP candidate for the upcoming general elections.

Taking place at the Hair Studio Academy in Enfield, the special gathering saw such enthusiasm and the spirit of accomplishment as the group finally received their Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Hairdressing, a prestigious qualification for hairdressing professions.

The group, talking to Londra Gazete, shared their happiness and excitement by stating that now they will be able to showcase their talents in hairdressing, with surprising clients only for the better.

Besides Nick de Bois, the event also saw Councillor Doğan Delman from Enfield Council and many faces from the local community.