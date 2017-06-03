Turkish descent hairdressers handed diplomas by Nick de Bois

Ing Bank, Brexit’e rağmen İngiltere’de genişleyecek— 3 Haziran 2017
İngiltere’de Brexit sonrası yatırım bankaları Londra’dan taşınma hazırlığı yapıyor.
In their pursuit of fulfilling their professions as fully-qualified hairdressers, Turkish descent Goze, Hatun, Dilbercan, Nuray, Leyla, Eylem and Nulifa were handed in their diplomas by Nick de Bois, Enfield North’s MP candidate for the upcoming general elections.
Taking place at the Hair Studio Academy in Enfield, the special gathering saw such enthusiasm and the spirit of accomplishment as the group finally received their Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Hairdressing, a prestigious qualification for hairdressing professions.
The group, talking to Londra Gazete, shared their happiness and excitement by stating that now they will be able to showcase their talents in hairdressing, with surprising clients only for the better.
Besides Nick de Bois, the event also saw Councillor Doğan Delman from Enfield Council and many faces from the local community.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak