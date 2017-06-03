Londra Gazete
Son haberler
2 Haziran 2017 - Ünlü oyuncu ve yapımcı Ross Kemp Londra’da toplumla buluştu
2 Haziran 2017 - Manchester kurbanı Hakan’ın ağabeyi konuştu
2 Haziran 2017 - Nick de Bois Türk kuaförlere sertifikalarını dağıttı
1 Haziran 2017 - Ankara Anlaşmalı’lar Hyde Park’ta buluştu
1 Haziran 2017 - Aşkın Fuat Londra’nın kalbinde moda rüzgarı estirdi
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Turkish descent hairdressers handed diplomas by Nick de Bois

Turkish descent hairdressers handed diplomas by Nick de Bois

— 3 Haziran 2017

In their pursuit of fulfilling their professions as fully-qualified hairdressers, Turkish descent Goze, Hatun, Dilbercan, Nuray, Leyla, Eylem and Nulifa were handed in their diplomas by Nick de Bois, Enfield North’s MP candidate for the upcoming general elections.

Taking place at the Hair Studio Academy in Enfield, the special gathering saw such enthusiasm and the spirit of accomplishment as the group finally received their Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Hairdressing, a prestigious qualification for hairdressing professions.

The group, talking to Londra Gazete, shared their happiness and excitement by stating that now they will be able to showcase their talents in hairdressing, with surprising clients only for the better.

Besides Nick de Bois, the event also saw Councillor Doğan Delman from Enfield Council and many faces from the local community.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 23
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

01 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 848

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close