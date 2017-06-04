Londra Gazete
Son haberler
4 Haziran 2017 - İngiltere Türk Diyanet Vakfı iftar verdi
4 Haziran 2017 - Terör saldırıları tedirgin ediyor
3 Haziran 2017 - Dünyamız ve insanlık için tehlikeli karar
2 Haziran 2017 - Ünlü oyuncu ve yapımcı Ross Kemp Londra’da toplumla buluştu
2 Haziran 2017 - Manchester kurbanı Hakan’ın ağabeyi konuştu
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / General election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May face TV grilling

General election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May face TV grilling

— 4 Haziran 2017

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn faced questions on Brexit and foreign policy from a live studio audience in a special general election programme.

Mr Corbyn was quizzed about his views on drone strikes, tax-raising plans and past campaigning in Northern Ireland.

Mrs May defended her social care reforms and was repeatedly asked if she had changed her mind on Brexit.

But the leaders did not appear together, as Mrs May declined to take part in a head-to-head encounter.

The Labour leader chose to be first up in the Battle for Number 10 show, which was broadcast by Sky News and Channel 4, after winning a coin toss.

In a Q&A with the studio audience, a small business owner attacked Mr Corbyn’s “ruthless short-sighted policies” such as increasing corporation tax and putting VAT on private school fees.

“This country is badly divided between the richest and the poorest,” the Labour leader replied, asking the man whether he was “happy” that children were going to school hungry and being taught in “supersized” classes.

Mr Corbyn was also pressed on his previous campaigning in Northern Ireland, with an audience member accusing him of attending a commemoration for members of the IRA, an Irish paramilitary group.

The Labour leader said he had been seeking a “dialogue” in the 1970s and 1980s and that he had marked a minute’s silence “for everyone who died in Northern Ireland”.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 44
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

01 Haziran 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 848

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi
Kapat
Kapat

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close