Ankara Agreement visa holders met on Hyde Park

Kaykayla ve kürekle saldırganlara müdahale ettiler— 5 Haziran 2017
3 Haziran Cumartesi gecesi Londra’nın merkezinde meydana gelen saldırılarda yaralananlar arasında bıçaklanan kurbanlara yardıma çalışan birçok kişi de bulunuyor.
As a part of a Facebook-community group gathering, UK based Turkish speaking people on Ankara Agreement visas met on Hyde Park, London’s biggest communal park.
Attracting approximately 30 people, the event saw the attendees talking and discussing about the common challgenges they face, along with questions that were risen after the agenda of Brexit. The organiser of the event, Ceyhun Karabağ, talked to Londra Gazete by saying they are utterly happy to be a call for Turkish speaking communities to have a get together.
“Only in London, there are thousands of people living on Ankara Agreement visas and we are very happy to be there for people to get together and discuss the issues they may be facing alongside networking.”
The event that lasted for almost 4 hours saw many people networking happily and leaving the event utterly satisfied.
